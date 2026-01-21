Fire at Kirkland Drive, Sunnyvale fire department responding; smoke seen in Cupertino | VIDEO

“We are responding to a two-alarm fire on the 1600 block of Kirkland Dr. Traffic will be disrupted. Please avoid the area if possible,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced.

A fire was reported on the 1600 block of Kirkland Dr, Sunnyvale, California on Wednesday. Crews responded at 10:50 am.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. It is not known if there were any injuries due to the blaze either.

Smoke could be seen from Cupertino, which is about 3.4 miles (5.5 km) away.