Fire at Kirkland Drive, Sunnyvale fire department responding; smoke seen in Cupertino | VIDEO
A fire was reported on the 1600 block of Kirkland Dr, Sunnyvale, California on Wednesday, and smoke could be seen from Cupertino.
A fire was reported on the 1600 block of Kirkland Dr, Sunnyvale, California on Wednesday. Crews responded at 10:50 am.
“We are responding to a two-alarm fire on the 1600 block of Kirkland Dr. Traffic will be disrupted. Please avoid the area if possible,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. It is not known if there were any injuries due to the blaze either.
Smoke could be seen from Cupertino, which is about 3.4 miles (5.5 km) away.
Smoke from Sunnyvale fire seen from Cupertino
“Some kind of a fire on Charlotte Dr Kirkland Dr,” a person posted on the Cupertino subreddit. “It's been going for a while now. Lots of sirens, hope everyone is ok. This is the second fire I've seen in the area in 2 months. Might even be a month. Take care,” the person added.
The video showed white smoke rising to the sky. A person also shared a photo which showed flames on the roof as firefighters attempted to put it out. Two personnel could be seen on a crane-like structure battling the blaze.
Others expressed concern about the blaze. One person reacted with folded hands to the news of the fire.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.