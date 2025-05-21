Sabu's GoFundMe crosses $50,000 within days, more than twice its target

Terry “Sabu” Brunk, a professional wrestler known for his trademark hardcore wrestling style, passed away on May 11. In order to honor his legacy, a man named Dominic DeAngelo has created a GoFundMe account to help Sabu’s family raise money for funeral expenses. Set at an original target of $25,000, fans and families have generously opened their hearts and wallets to the cause by managing to raise $56,402 and counting. WWE legend Sabu passed away at the age of 60.(X)

DeAngelo claimed to know Sabu through Rob Van Dam and wrote on the official GoFundMe page,“On May 11, 2025, the world lost legendary pro-wrestler, Sabu. Sabu, nephew of the Original Sheik, was a trailblazer who transformed the pro-wrestling business worldwide. His tenure in Japan and the American independents sparked a transformation in the landscape of pro wrestling, which lead to a boom period. The Attitude Era, Extreme Championship and All Elite Wrestling do not exist but for the contributions of this true original.

Sabu's humble, generous, and funny demeanor outside of the ring impacted those who knew him just as much as inside it. Sabu gifted the world with his presence and will live on forever. Now that he has left this earth, he will be reunited with his beloved mother, uncle, and Melissa.

This GoFundMe was created to help pay for the funeral and other expenses during this difficult time. Any donation or sharing of the cause is greatly appreciated. Let's honor the legendary performer and the unbelievable human being; the one and only Sabu!”

The page stated that all proceeds would be directly transferred to the late wrestler’s family once donations have finished pouring in and will help pay for “funeral and surrounding service expenses”.

Having made his mark as a three-time World Champion, including two wins in the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and one win in the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, Sabu’s legacy will remember him as a committed wrestler who made many unprecedented contributions to his field. The funeral is scheduled to take place on May 30.

By Stuti Gupta