Sacramento shooting: Oak Park shooting leaves four wounded, including child; scary visuals emerge

A shooting in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento, California, on Wednesday left four including a child wounded. Sacramento police are investigating the incident that took place around 6pm on the 3300 block of 9th Avenue, near 33rd Street. Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per the police one of the victims is four years old. All the wounded have been shifted to a hospital and treated for injuries. Reports indicated that the other victims include two men and a woman. While three victims are believed to have known each other, the fourth was inside a home and did not appear to have any connection with the others involved in the shooting, authorities reportedly said.

Also Read | Ocean County Mall: Shooting reported at Hooper Ave, Toms River; first details

As per reports all four are in stable condition. No details of the suspect has been released yet and a cause for the shooting is not yet known. Early indications are that it was a drive-by shooting, as per CBS News.

Amid this visuals emerged showing massive police presence in the area.