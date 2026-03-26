Sacramento shooting: Oak Park shooting leaves four wounded, including child; scary visuals emerge
Shooting at Oak Park in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday left four including a child injured and police are investigating the matter.
A shooting in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento, California, on Wednesday left four including a child wounded. Sacramento police are investigating the incident that took place around 6pm on the 3300 block of 9th Avenue, near 33rd Street.
As per the police one of the victims is four years old. All the wounded have been shifted to a hospital and treated for injuries. Reports indicated that the other victims include two men and a woman. While three victims are believed to have known each other, the fourth was inside a home and did not appear to have any connection with the others involved in the shooting, authorities reportedly said.
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As per reports all four are in stable condition. No details of the suspect has been released yet and a cause for the shooting is not yet known. Early indications are that it was a drive-by shooting, as per CBS News.
Amid this visuals emerged showing massive police presence in the area.
Oak Park shooting: Visuals emerge
A local news channel shared footage from a helicopter from over the Oak Park area where the shooting took place. Cops could be seen on the streets keeping a sharp eye out.
Another video was shared on the Citizen App.
A person on X shared a link to the app, where heavy police presence could be seen along a street.
Oak Park shooting reactions
Several people reacted to the shooting report at Oak Park, Sacramento.
“CHECK YOUR PEOPLE NOW - Four People were shot near 9th Ave & 33rd . One of the victims who got hit was a Baby,” one person wrote on X.
On Facebook too the age of the victim played on people's minds. “Lord Jesus, a 4 yr old,” a person wrote. Another added “not the baby too…”. Yet another remarked “it is unnecessary and sad. Life is so very precious and to shoot a 4 year old? I have no words.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More