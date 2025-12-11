Survivor paid homage to former crew member Sean Foley, who has reportedly died, according to ew.com. Toward the end of Wednesday's episode of the reality competition series, after the players conducted their elimination ceremony and departed Tribal Council, a title card appeared, remembering Foley. Sean Foley dies: What happened to ex-Survivor crew member? Cast pays tribute(Sean Foley/Facebook)

"In loving memory of Sean Foley, our friend and colleague," the card read.

Foley served as a supervising editor on the first eight seasons of Survivor, which debuted in 2000. He played a key role in the program's main title design and cut the title sequence up to season 31 even after he was no longer a full-time editor on the show.

Foley received as many as five Emmy nominations for his contributions to Survivor. He also got a sixth for his work on The Contender.

Read More | Who was Wendy Davis? Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, 60, dies after being hit by car while crossing NYC street

Foley had at least a 25-year career in entertainment, during which he worked as a visual effects artist, sound mixer, camera operator, producer, and showrunner, on programs for CBS, NBC, the CW, Animal Planet, A&E, Discovery, YouTube, and Amazon. He was a major part of the Naked and Afraid franchise, working as an executive producer on the main series and spinoffs like Naked and Afraid XL. Among his other TV credits were The Apprentice, Undercover Boss, and Shark Tank.

At present, Survivor is in its 49th season and airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The season finale is scheduled for December 17.

What happened to Sean Foley?

The date of Foley’s death has not been announced, but a Facebook post from Naked and Afraid Executive Producer David Story, made on November 30, 2025, read, “We lost one of the good ones this weekend.” He added that Foley died after a battle with brain cancer.

Read More | Diane Keaton death: Godfather actress' final post featured her beloved Golden Retriever, Reggie

“I met Sean in 2014 in the break room at the production company that produced NAKED AND AFRAID. You often hear descriptions of people having a twinkle in their eye. Until I met Sean, I thought that was an exaggeration, an abstraction; nobody really has eyes that twinkle. But he did. I always teased him about being part leprechaun, because he had a mischievous joy at his work, even when working 18 hours on a show. I couldn’t believe he was a showrunner at first; weren’t showrunners supposed to be egotistical, screaming jerks? Sean was the opposite of all that. But that twinkle, that exuberance was part of his arsenal; like a world-class athlete that’s so on top of his game that he can’t help but take joy in it,” Story added.

Story explained that “successful shows” were not just Foley’s legacy, adding, “It’s how he led and inspired everyone around him. One of our coworkers nailed it: “he was the perfect balance of taking the assignment of making great television seriously, without taking himself seriously at all.” That’s so true. He would sometimes drive us crazy delaying Zoom meetings by telling dad jokes or old production war stories. And he never missed a chance to insert one of the stock Naked and Afraid narration bites—“If left untreated….”—into any conversation. But that geeky humor was just part of how he fostered such a creative, familial, friendly environment where everyone worked their tails off to match his storytelling skills. When Sean believed in you, it turbo-charged you to be better at your work.”

Syke Selene, who works at Breathwork Evolution, ReWilding Kids - Community and Naked and Afraid, also remembered Foley in a Facebook post">emembered Foley in a Facebook post, writing, “The Naked and Afraid family lost someone really special to us this weekend. Sean Foley was one of the true pillars of this community, someone whose vision, passion, and heart helped shape the show into what it is today. I didn’t get the chance to meet Sean face-to-face, but in the times we spoke, he showed up with nothing but kindness, encouragement, and genuine interest. You could feel his goodness even through messenger.”

Selene added, “His impact reaches far beyond TV. He supported so many of us, believed in us, and made this journey feel like a family. My heart is with everyone who knew and loved him. Thank you, Sean, for all you gave. You won’t be forgotten. Rest peacefully.”

Naked and Afraid star Kyle Hennington wrote on Facebook, “The Naked and Afraid community has lost a great man. Sean Foley was one of the pioneers from the start of the show and helped engineer the XL spinoffs into the phenomenon they became. He touched so many lives and was the kindest human. Although I never had the privilege of formally meeting Sean in person, I spoke with him several times since my challenge. He was always so polite and cheerful and listened to what I had to say. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend.”