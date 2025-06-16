Sen Mike Lee's comments on Minnesota shootings cause massive backlash: ‘Is he mocking?’

Utah Sen Mike Lee faced backlash on social media over his comments on the recent Minnesota shootings, which left former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, dead, and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, injured. Authorities identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. Officers said he wore a mask as he posed as a police officer, even allegedly altering a vehicle to make it look like a police car. Sen Mike Lee faced backlash for his posts on the Minnesota shootings(X)

Boelter is at large at the moment, and police have launched a massive manhunt.

On Sunday, Sen Mike Lee made several comments on the shootings, causing his followers to believe that he was ‘mocking’ the incidents.

“This is what happens. When Marxists don’t get their way,” Lee said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also posted a photo of the suspect.

“Nightmare on Waltz Street,” the Utah senator said in another post, making a dig at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Soon, social media users slammed Sen Mike Lee.

“The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher Mike Lee is a garbage human being mocking the assassination of two people by a man who is also in the Trump cult. Delete your account, seek help, and reflect on the life decisions that had led you to this radicalized place,” one person posted on X.

“Mike Lee has been an appalling s**t poster for quite a while now … but this is a whole other level of awful. He has no business being an elected official in a healthy democracy,” another person slammed Lee.

Sen Mike Lee is yet to respond to the criticism.

Manhunt for Vance Boelter

Authorities searched a vehicle on a rural road outside Minneapolis on Sunday that they believe had been used by Vance Boelter. The FBI issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. They circulated a photo taken Saturday of Boelter wearing a tan cowboy hat and asked the public to report sightings.