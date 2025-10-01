‘Senate Democrats voted to send the government into shutdown': White House after vote on federal spending bill fails

After the Senate failed to approve the last-minute bill meant to avert the shutdown of the United States government, the White House lashed out at the Democrats for blocking its passage. The White House also started a countdown on X, posting, “DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN IS IMMINENT. LESS THAN 4 HOURS.” (Bloomberg)

“Senate Democrats just voted to send the government into a shutdown,” the White House said in a post on X, while calling it a ‘Democrat shutdown’.

It further alleged that the Democrats had “put the needs of Illegal Aliens over every American.”

US House Speaker Mike Johnson also alleged that the Democrats wanted to “shut down the American government, hurting American citizens, so that they can give free, taxpayer-funded benefits to non-Americans.”

While the Republicans had crafted a short-term measure to fund the US government through November 21, the Democrats demanded that the measure address their concerns on healthcare.

After the key Senate vote on passing the bill failed, the White House said that United States President Donald Trump was “delivering on building a healthier future for America.”

“What did Democrats do today for health care? Threaten to shut down the government over policy disagreements,” it added.

The voting in the Senate stood at 55 to 45 on Tuesday evening, with the minimum votes needed for the passage of the bill being 60. The current government spending expires at 12.01 am on Wednesday, following which the White House will issue a memo, triggering a formal shutdown.

The shutdown, along with disruption of national services, will also lead to a temporary furlough for as many as 750,000 federal workers, if Trump does not decide on permanent dismissals, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Trump and other Republicans have refused to negotiate on the bill, saying it is a stripped-down, “clean” bill, which should be non-controversial.