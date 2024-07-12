Serena Williams cracks THIS racist joke on Caitlin Clark at the ESPY Awards: Watch

Serena Williams brought her A-game to the 2024 ESPY Awards, hosting the event in Los Angeles with a blend of humour and sharp commentary. Caitlin Clark became the target of Serena Williams' joke at the ESPY Awards(Reuters/AFP)

The tennis legend, who holds 23 Grand Slam titles, had a monologue packed with comedic punches, and one “racist” joke in particular made waves on social media, targeting WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

Williams took the stage at the Dolby Theatre amidst a troupe dressed in tennis attire, setting the scene for her humorous opening. She began by acknowledging Caitlin, the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, before delivering a punchline that garnered significant attention on socials.

“Caitlin Clark had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards,” Williams said, prompting a wave of applause from the audience. She continued, “You are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and white people are really crazy about you.”

Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever and had a game scheduled in Indianapolis that Friday, did not attend the awards. She had an outstanding rookie season with the Fever, was nominated for three awards: Best Women’s Athlete, Best Record-Breaking Performance, and Best Women’s College Athlete.

Williams’ joke about Clark quickly became a hot topic online, sparking a range of reactions

Social media users were divided, with some praising the humour and others not so much. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “Shame on you, @serenawilliams. What a disgusting comment. Do better.” Another countered, “It was a joke, it was not that serious,” in response to a video clip of the monologue.

The conversation didn’t stop there. One user expressed disbelief, tweeting, “Good Lord. Even if she’s just messing around, why even go there? Unbelievable.”

Another piped in, saying, “Now let’s make black jokes a common thing, too.” Some lamented the focus on race, with one comment stating, “Serena is loved by all. Why does she have to bring color to the conversation? When is everyone going to grow up and stop the pettiness? We’re all the same regardless of color or background. It’s just sad.”

Throughout her opening, Williams literally left no one roasting. She touched on the ongoing feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the financial mishap involving Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, and the disproportionate coverage of women’s sports on ESPN compared to major sports leagues and even cornhole competitions.

“Get up. Get off the TikTok. Work hard. See how capable you are. Be great. Be so great they don’t want to believe in you. Then, be greater. After all of that…still don’t pick a fight with Kendrick,” she quipped.

The 23 Grand Slam titles winner also roasted LeBron James.