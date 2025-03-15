Menu Explore
‘She became a big story’: Donald Trump's ‘death stare’ to reporter on mic hit goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 06:23 PM IST

The awkward moment occurred when Trump, who was about to depart from Washington DC, was surrounded by a crowd of reporters, answering questions on Gaza.

An American reporter's recent encounter with Donald Trump became viral after the US president gave her a sharp "death stare" following an accidental microphone mishap.

Donald Trump was answering the question about the Gaza situation at the time of the incident.(AFP)
Donald Trump was answering the question about the Gaza situation at the time of the incident.(AFP)

Footage of the incident, which was captured on camera and soon became viral on social media, had occurred when the said reporter's microphone accidentally hit Trump’s face while he was answering questions about the situation in Gaza.

What stole the attention of the audience was Trump’s immediate reaction to the accident. The US Preisdent raised an eyebrow and gave the reporter an icy, disapproving stare.

"She made television tonight, she just became a big story tonight." His reaction, mixing humour with visible irritation, didn’t stop there. Trump turned to the reporter, laughing in disbelief, and remarked, "Did you see that?"

Also Read | Donald Trump says he ordered Washington DC cleanup before Modi's US visit: ‘Didn't want PM to see tents, potholes'

The awkward moment occurred when Trump, who was about to depart from Washington DC, was surrounded by a crowd of reporters, answering queries about international matters.

As one journalist asked about Gaza another reporter’s microphone unexpectedly collided with the President’s face.

Reactions to the video were mixed with some viewers finding humour in the awkwardness of the situation, while others were quick to comment on the sharpness of Trump’s glare.

Donald Trump administration considers travel ban on 41 countries, says memo | Full list

The incident also prompted some conspiracy theories, with an X user suggesting that there could have been a deadly substance like anthrax or fentanyl on the microphone, and it shouldn't be taken lightly.

Laura Loomer, a political activist and journalist said, "How on earth did a reporter get that boom mic so close to Trump's face? This just doesn’t seem right. Security should tighten up."

US on truce deal with Hamas

The United States on Wednesday said it presented a proposal to extend the ceasefire a few more weeks as the sides negotiate a permanent truce with Hamas.

It said Hamas was claiming flexibility in public while privately making “entirely impractical” demands.

Also Read | Why did Trump administration revoke visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, Indian student at Columbia University?

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem welcomed US President Donald Trump’s apparent retreat from his proposal for a permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

The statement by the Hamas official came after Trump said on Wednesday that "nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza" in response to a question during a meeting in the White House with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
