Shooting at Fort Stewart Army base: List of Georgia schools on soft lockdown amid active shooter reports

A mass shooting incident has been reported at Fort Stewart, a major U.S. Army installation located near Savannah, Georgia. According to initial reports, the base has been placed on lockdown since approximately 11:04 a.m. local time, following alerts of an active shooter on the premises. Shooting reported at Fort Stewart Army base near Savannah, Georgia.(UnSplash)

Schools on soft lockdown

As the situation continues to unfold, several nearby schools in Liberty County have also been placed on lockdown out of precaution.

The following Liberty County Schools have been placed on soft lockdown:

Button Gwinnett Elementary

Joseph Martin Elementary

Snelson Golden Middle School

In an official notification, Liberty County Schools stated: “In response to the active shooter incident on Fort Stewart, the following Liberty County Schools have been placed on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution: Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary, Snelson Golden Middle School.”

“We are continuing to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and support as we prioritize the safety of our campuses,” it read

Students in the Appling County School System have also been placed under a Level One lockdown.

The notification on the website stated, “The Appling County School System is aware of an ongoing active shooter situation at Fort Stewart. Out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with our commitment to student and staff safety, all Appling County Schools are currently in a Level 1 lockdown.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in communication with local law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Also Read: Fort Stewart shooting: First info on suspect out amid active shooter in Savannah; videos show soldiers' response

Nearby airfield on lockdown

The Wright and Evans Army Airfield is also on lockdown following the shooting.

“Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors,” according to a statement from Fort Stewart officials. “Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership.”