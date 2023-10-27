Snowstorm Alert in the US: Timings, affected states and duration details

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert warning of the potential accumulation of snow ranging from 8 inches to 2 feet, depending on the affected areas. The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert warning of the potential accumulation of snow ranging from 8 inches to 2 feet, depending on the affected areas.(Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Snowstorm Alert in the US: Affected States

The following states are forecasted to be affected by the drop in temperatures and potential snowfall:

Washington

Montana

North Dakota

Northwest Wyoming

Northern Idaho

According to the NWS forecasts, the mountains in Montana will see snow accumulation of up to 18 inches, while higher elevations like the northern Rocky Mountains will see the same up to 2 feet.

Snowstorm Alert in the US: Timings and Duration Details

The storm will be arriving in waves, stated the NWS forecast.

The first rains were experienced since Tuesday in low elevations in Washington, while the first fall of snow had already begun in the mountainous areas, and will continue to spread through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota throughout the week, until Friday morning, October 27.

"Multiple waves of heavy snowfall will impact Montana & North Dakota tonight through Friday morning. More than 8 [inches] of snow is forecast for much of this area, with [1 to 2 feet] possible in higher terrain. Travel will become hazardous due to snow-covered or icy roads & poor visibility,” warned the National Weather Service.

As per the statements made by meteorologist Matt Ludwig, reported by NBC, central Montana will be bearing the brunt of the storm, so the accumulation of snow in that area will be greater.

Snowstorm Alert in the US: Track the storm in real-time

Windy has shared an interactive map with the path of the snowstorm in real-time.

For more updates on the snowstorm, keep checking the NWS social media channels and official website.

