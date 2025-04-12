Social Security April payment: When will you receive the next stimulus check? Check eligibility here

Retirees, disabled individuals and family members of deceased workers can receive their Social Security benefits through payments scheduled for April 9. The payroll taxes based on the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) fund these payments as they support tens of millions of Americans yearly. (Representational Image) The entrance and logo of a Social Security Office in Pasadena, California U.S., March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Eligible recipients, in particular, those who are entitled to the highest disbursements, could find their monthly payouts have increased substantially with the arrival of the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

If you want to know just what payout you are likely to receive or whether you are eligible for Social Security [payments] in 2025, you need to know the Social Security Payment Eligibility Criteria for 2025. You might get up to $1,450 per month, depending on your lifetime earnings and work history.

For those already receiving Social Security payments, April will bring important updates.

Social Security payment dates for April 2025

April 3: For individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997

April 10: For those born between the 1st and 10th of any month

April 16: For those born between the 11th and 20th

April 23: For those born between the 21st and 31st

Notably, some people may qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is a means of supporting people with low income and considerable medical conditions.

What are the criteria for Social Security Payment?

In order to be eligible for SSI, you must meet certain conditions, such as having a physical or mental disability for 12 months or life-threatening, having partial vision loss, or having a very limited amount of income and resources.

2025 SSI maximum payments are as follows:

Individuals: $967

Couples filing jointly: $1,450

Essential caregivers: $484

These payments help cover basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical costs. Using the My Social Security portal, you can check your payment status, update personal details, be sure to be up-to-date and not delayed with any updates, and ensure you don’t miss any in the future.

Online checking of your SSA account or direct contact with their support team will provide answers if your payment fails to arrive.