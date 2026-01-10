First Social Security payment of 2026: Will you receive a check on January 14? Know eligibility

Social security payment on January 14: The start of 2026 signifies a crucial juncture for the financial security of millions of Americans in the US, as the Social Security Administration (SSA) has initiated the rollout of the new Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). Social security payments will be distributed on January 14 (REUTERS)

This 2.8% increase aims to ease the burden of inflation on family budgets, resulting in an approximate monthly increase of $56 for the average retiree's payment.

While payments for January commenced in the final days of December for certain groups, the SSA's distribution schedule adheres to a strict framework primarily determined by the beneficiary's birth date and the nature of the benefits they receive. Following the substantial deposits made on Friday, January 2, for those who have been receiving benefits since before 1997, the system is gearing up for its next significant phase of distribution.

Who is eligible for Social Security benefits on Wednesday, January 14? Social Security payments are set to be distributed to specific recipients of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

Among the 70.4 million people receiving one of these benefits in the United States, the majority are compensated on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month. The designated Wednesday for a beneficiary is determined by the birth date of the worker whose Social Security taxes have contributed to their entitlement.

Since it occurs on the second Wednesday of January, the distribution date for next week pertains to people with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th of each month. The subsequent two Wednesdays - January 21 and January 28 - will address birthdays that occur between the 11th and the 31st.

Who gets Social Security benefits? Social Security benefits aim to safeguard a diverse group of individuals, extending beyond just retirees. By the year 2026, it is projected that almost 75 million Americans will be beneficiaries of these payments, which have risen by 2.8% as a result of the COLA.

The beneficiaries include retired employees, people with disabilities (SSDI) , dependents of workers (Benefits for Dependents), survivors and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).