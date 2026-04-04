Springs Fire in Moreno Valley: Videos show blaze nearing homes as containment reaches 25%
Videos show the Springs Fire in Moreno Valley spreading rapidly, burning over 4,100 acres and 25% contained.
Videos of the rapidly spreading Springs Fire in Moreno Valley have flooded social media, showing flames moving dangerously close to residential areas as firefighters battle the blaze.
According to Incident Command, the wildfire, now burning over 4,100 acres, is 25% contained, marking some progress after hours of rapid expansion.
Fire spreads toward neighborhoods
Authorities warned that structures were being “immediately impacted” in the Championship Drive and Ryder Way areas, with law enforcement requested to carry out evacuations, as per emergency radio traffic.
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The fire, which began earlier near Gilman Springs Road, has intensified through the day, pushed by winds and dry conditions.
Earlier estimates had placed the blaze at around 1,500 acres, with officials warning it could grow significantly.
Videos capture intensity
Footage circulating online shows large flames climbing hillsides and thick smoke blanketing the skyline.
Chris Cristi of ABC7 Eyewitness News described the situation in a post on X:
“The Springs Fire is raging into the night as it encroaches towards the Ridgecrest neighborhood… Winds have shifted, but right now there is only one helicopter dropping water.”
Separate updates from AZ Intel also noted that the fire was “creeping dangerously close” to the Ridgecrest area.
Residents in nearby regions have shared visuals of orange skies and heavy smoke, with some describing rapidly worsening conditions as night fell.
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Current situation
Authorities have urged people in affected areas to leave immediately when instructed, as conditions can shift rapidly.
Road closures have also been implemented around key routes near the fire zone to allow emergency vehicles access and ensure public safety.
The fire’s impact is being felt beyond Moreno Valley, with smoke visible across surrounding areas, including Perris, Riverside, and Beaumont.
While the 25% containment offers some relief, officials caution that the fire remains active and unpredictable. With structures already at risk and winds continuing to shift, firefighting efforts are expected to continue through the night.
Authorities have urged residents to monitor official updates and evacuation alerts as crews work to prevent further spread of the blaze.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More