Springs Fire in Moreno Valley: Videos show blaze nearing homes as containment reaches 25%

According to Incident Command, the wildfire, now burning over 4,100 acres, is 25% contained, marking some progress after hours of rapid expansion.

Videos of the rapidly spreading Springs Fire in Moreno Valley have flooded social media, showing flames moving dangerously close to residential areas as firefighters battle the blaze.

Fire spreads toward neighborhoods Authorities warned that structures were being “immediately impacted” in the Championship Drive and Ryder Way areas, with law enforcement requested to carry out evacuations, as per emergency radio traffic.

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The fire, which began earlier near Gilman Springs Road, has intensified through the day, pushed by winds and dry conditions.

Earlier estimates had placed the blaze at around 1,500 acres, with officials warning it could grow significantly.

Videos capture intensity Footage circulating online shows large flames climbing hillsides and thick smoke blanketing the skyline.

Chris Cristi of ABC7 Eyewitness News described the situation in a post on X:

“The Springs Fire is raging into the night as it encroaches towards the Ridgecrest neighborhood… Winds have shifted, but right now there is only one helicopter dropping water.”