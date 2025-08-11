St Louis weather today: Flood watch canceled but severe thunderstorm in store

St Louis in Missouri is in for severe thunderstorms this afternoon or evening, the National Weather Service has announced. A few thunderstorms in St Louis area could be capable of locally heavy rainfall and gusts of wind up to 60 mph. Image for representation(Unsplash)

This comes as they predicted slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Upper Midwest to the southern Plains plains area, while maintaining a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across parts of Kansas, Missouri and northern Oklahoma through Monday morning.

A slow-moving, nearly stationary frontal boundary is the cause for the downpour, and will bring more showers and thunderstorms in the next couple of days, the NWS said.

Yesterday, Milwaukee saw flash floods, and the Wisconsin State Fair was forced to close early.

While skies are expected to clear by Tuesday, here's what you need to know about St Louis's weather for today.

St Louis weather forecast: Which areas hit, what to do

The NWS said multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible along the, or to the west of I-44 (MO) and I-70 (IL) from the afternoon of August 10, through Monday morning.

However, a flood watch put in place has been cancelled, with the threat of flash flooding being lowered and becoming less focused.

While the NWS remains confident of the thunderstorm potential, they said they were uncertain about the timing and locations of the thunderstorms, since each round is influenced by the previous one.

Damaging wind and heavy rain are the most likely hazards with strong storms, the NWS noted, but added that the location and overall chances of these hazards occurring are low. They said that the chances of heavy rain leading to flash floods is higher to the west of St Louis area.

Cardinals game delayed amid rain

Amid the inclement weather forecast, the St Louis Cardinals had to delay the start of their game. “Due to rain in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” they initially posted on X.

Then, the MLB team added a follow-up post, saying “Weather permitting, tonight's game will begin at 7 pm”