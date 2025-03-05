Starbucks unveils new Iced Cherry Chai as part of 2025 Spring menu, brings back lavender drinks

Starbucks has unveiled its 2025 Spring menu, featuring a brand new beverage. The company announced its seasonal offerings, including the latest Iced Cherry Chai and some returning Lavender drinks, in a statement released on its website Monday. So, here's all you need to know: Starbucks has brought back lavender drinks and an all-new Iced Cherry Chai as part of its 2025 Spring menu(Starbucks)

Starbucks launches Iced Cherry Chai as part of 2025 Spring menu

Starting March 4, customers in the United States and Canada will be able to get their hands on the spring-inspired drinks. The Iced Cherry Chai is a springtime twist on the beloved Iced Chai Latte with “cherry cream cold foam” sprinkled with a “crunchy” topping, according to Starbucks.

“The beverage begins with black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice. It’s finished with cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy,” the statement adds.

Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks, says of the company's latest spring drink, “When you take a sip of Iced Cherry Chai, you immediately get a creamy texture, warm spices and notes of cherry – and it all comes together in an approachable way.”

Lavender beverages return to Starbucks 2025 Spring menu

Starbucks has brought back some of its popular lavender drinks as part of the 2025 Spring menu, which, according to the statement, are: