Stephanie Buttermore cause of death: What happened to Jeff Nippard's fiancé? Details
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer and fiancée of Jeff Nippard, has died, Nippard announced on Instagram. Cause of death not announced.
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer and the fiancé of Jeff Nippard, Canadian bodybuilder and fitness YouTuber, has passed away. Nippard announced Friday in an Instagram post that Buttermore has passed away. A cause of death was not revealed.
“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” the update in Nippard's Instagram profile read.
“As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”
What Happened To Stephanie Buttermore?
Buttermore's death comes as a shock to many of Jeff Nippard's fan, but for fans of the Canadian influencer, it is the culmination of something they have long suspected. Stephanie Buttermore has been absent from social media completely for the last one year, at least. Her Instagram profile shows her last post was in April 2024, nearly 12 months back.
This was a sharp contrast to before when Buttermore was alsmost ubiquitous on social media, including appearing on Nippard's accounts.
As seen in the post, Buttermore said she was doing better. Her anxiety issues were under control, and she revealed that her "mental health has been the best it’s ever been."
Also read: Was Andrew Tate 'arrested' in Saudi Arabia on terrorism suspicion? Here's the truth
Here's her last Instagram post:
Who Was Stephanie Buttermore?
Stephanie Buttermore was a fitness influencer and scientist from the US. She was known for blending evidence-based research with fitness and nutrition advice. She held a PhD in pathology and cell biology from the University of South Florida.
Buttermore built a large following by sharing workout routines, nutrition advice, and “cheat-day” and diet experiment videos that explained fitness through science.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More