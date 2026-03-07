Stephanie Buttermore cause of death: What happened to Jeff Nippard's fiancé? Details

Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer and the fiancé of Jeff Nippard, Canadian bodybuilder and fitness YouTuber, has passed away. Nippard announced Friday in an Instagram post that Buttermore has passed away. A cause of death was not revealed. The engagement photos of Jeff Nippard and Stephanie BUttermore. (Stephanie Buttermore on Instagram)

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” the update in Nippard's Instagram profile read.

“As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”