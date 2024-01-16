Stormy Daniels says ready 'to testify' in hush money trial as Trump's star lawyer quits legal team

Adult film actor Stormy Daniels is "set to testify" in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan this March. This announcement comes as Joe Tacopina, a defence lawyer for Trump, has withdrawn from two of his key legal battles, including the Manhattan trial. A combination photo shows adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels and US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

In the most recent episode of her podcast “Beyond the Norm”, Daniels said: “Obviously, things have been next level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March.”

Meanwhile, Daniel's lawyer told ABC News that he could not comment on her potential testimony. “That will be their call,” Clark Brewster said, refusing to say whether Daniels met with prosecutors to prepare for possible testimony.

"I have no clue as to their timing, strategy, and whether they will call her as a witness," Brewster said.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty in New York City to a 34-count criminal indictment accusing him with fabricating business records in relation to a hush money payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Trump's top lawyer Joe Tacopina quits the ex-president's legal team

Tacopina, who is well-known for taking on high-profile cases, has pulled out of two of Trump's most significant court cases.

In a notice submitted to the court on Monday, Tacopina stated that his company, Tacopina Seigel & Deoreo, has withdrawn from its position representing Trump in the hush money lawsuit.

Additionally, he issued a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan announcing that he will not be representing Trump in the latter's appeal against author E. Jean Carroll, to whom the former president is required to pay a $5 million payment.

"I withdrew on all matters," Tacopina told ABC News.

Meanwhile, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement regarding Tacopina’s withdrawal. “President Trump has the most experienced, qualified, disciplined, and overall strongest legal team ever assembled as he continues to fight for America and Americans against these partisan, Crooked Joe Biden-led election interference hoaxes," he said in a statement.

While Judge Juan Merchan has tentatively set a trial date of March 25, he has indicated that he may reschedule the date to avoid a clash with other criminal cases involving Trump.