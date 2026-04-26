Strongsville, Costco shooting reports: Police respond amid active shooter reports; what we know

A massive police response is underway at the Costco store near the Plaza at Southpark on Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

There are reports of one person being shot inside the store, with some claiming citing police scanner that it is an active shooter situation. As of now, the police in Strongsville Police Department have not confirmed it as a shooting. Local Fox affiliate Fox 8 reports that police said it is an “active scene.”

However, multiple visitors at the mall report on social media that that an active shooter situation unfolded briefly at the mall.

“There was an active shooter at the Strongsville Costco 20 min ago. I had just walked in,” a visitor named Lisa Kradlak wrote on Facebook. “They must have been a minute behind me. I’m fine but really shaken. I cannot imagine kids going thru this ALL THE TIME.”