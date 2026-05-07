Ted Turner’s chilling ‘end of world’ CNN video resurfaces after his death

A decades-old “doomsday” video created by late Ted Turner has resurfaced online following his death at 87. The clip, often referred to as the “CNN Doomsday Video,” was reportedly created before the launch of CNN in 1980. US media mogul Ted Turner poses for the photographers as he arrives prior to a dinner at the US Ambassador's residence in Paris, Dec. 8, 2015. (AP)

According to The Mirror US, it was designed to air only if civilization collapsed and the network was preparing to permanently go off air.

The resurfaced footage has gone viral on social media, with many users calling it eerie.

What did Ted Turner say in the clip? In the archived message, Turner promised CNN would continue broadcasting until the very end. “Barring satellite problems, we won't be signing off until the world ends,” he said, according to The Mirror US.

Turner added: “We'll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event.”

He also revealed what viewers would see before the network’s final signoff. “When the end of the world comes, we'll play ‘Nearer My God To Thee’ before we sign off."

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