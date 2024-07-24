Terrifying video captures hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone, tourists run for their lives, ‘Incredibly scary’| Watch

A terrifying video has captured an underground hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park, located principally in northwestern Wyoming and partly in southern Montana and eastern Idaho. The blast caused people to flee for their lives. Terrifying video captures hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park (vladamarch_realestate/Instagram)

The blast took place in the national park’s Biscuit Basin area, which originates near Black Diamond Pool, about 2.1 miles northwest of Old Faithful. Footage shows several tourists running for their lives along the boardwalk that leads up to the thermal pools. Chunks of rock spew in different directions as people scream.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the eruption did not injure anyone. However, Biscuit Basin, and its parking lot and boardwalks, have been temporarily closed.

‘This is just so scary and amazing at the same time!’

Horrified Instagram users reacted in the comment section of the above video. “What incredible experience you’ve had! I can’t imagine being among the first people to ever witness such a fascinating geological event!” one user wrote. “This is incredibly scary. I'm so glad you are all ok,” one user wrote, while another said, “Glad no one was hurt, Mother Nature at her finest!”

“OMG!!! When we were at the same place last year it was barely steaming. This is just so scary and amazing at the same time! Glad you guys are ok!” one user wrote, while another said, “OMG, that is amazing and incredible that someone was able to capture the explosion. GREAT footage--- Good job getting it on video, way more than a once in a lifetime experience. Now I hope someone can get Steamboat geyser erupting.” “Glad y’all are safe,” one said.

Video taken after the blast shows the boardwalk filled with debris.

USGS said that such explosions occur “when water suddenly flashes to steam underground,” and that these incidents are “relatively common in Yellowstone,” according to New York Post. The agency also said that the explosion does not indicate volcanic activity, and magma rising towards the surface was not the cause of the blast.

USGS said that Yellowstone is home to the “largest and most diverse collection of natural thermal features in the world.” Yellowstone geologists are now investigating the eruption.