Texas: Kerrville faces flash flood warning amid ‘life-threatening situation’ – which other areas are under threat?

Central Texas faced strong winds and heavy rain Sunday morning, July 13, prompting a few rescuers to pause search operations for victims of the recent floods. The July 4 floods killed at least 129 people, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, in Kerrville, authorities went door to door to some homes after midnight on Sunday and warned residents that further flooding was possible. Authorities even pushed alerts to the phones of people in this area. Previously, local authorities were scrutinized about the warnings they gave to people.

Kerrville city officials issue alert

Kerrville city officials have now issued a statement urging residents to not travel unless they are fleeing an area due to flooding or under an evacuation order. A Facebook post said that Kerr County is under flash flood warning, adding, “The National US National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio Texas a FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for our area until 11:30AM CDT. This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

New alerts put out by the National Weather Service said that the flash flood risk continues this morning across portions of the Texas Hill Country. “The extent and magnitude of the event has lowered from what occurred last night into the early morning hours, however some additional flash flood impacts are likely ... and localized significant impacts remain possible,” the NWS said.

Earlier this morning, it warned that a flash flood warning was in effect for western Llano and north-western Gillespie. The area witnessed significant rain and flooding is expected particularly over Llano county.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning for Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake and Valley Spring remains in effect until 3.45pm CT. The same remains for Watson and Briggs until 4pm CT. The NWS has told residents that they must immediately move to higher ground, and must avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Search crews were told by the Ingram fire department that they must immediately evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County until further notice. Search-and-rescue efforts could resume on Monday, July 14, depending on river flow, according to fire department spokesperson Brian Lochte. “We’re working with a few crews and airboats and SAR (search-and-rescue) boats just in case,” Lochte said.