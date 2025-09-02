'That's it, Trump is gone': Russian presenter and Putin ally weighs in on US President's health rumors

Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov recently weighed in on the health rumors about US President Donald Trump. Solovyov, who is an ally of Vladimir Putin, made the comments on the Russia 1 channel following days of speculations about Trump, including that he had died, as he has been absent from the public eye for a while. Russian presenter and Putin ally weighs in on US President Trump's health rumors(Bloomberg)

Trump, however, has dismissed the rumors. In a Truth Social post, the commander-in-chief said he has "never felt better."

In Solovyov's monologue in the program on Sunday, August 31, he focused on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping previously touted a pivot away from the US-led world order. Solovyov said that he thought the meeting of world leaders like Xi, Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated a shift in the geopolitical order away from Europe and the US. He even mocked Trump for failing to get a deal over his plans to acquire Greenland, Canada, or the Panama Canal.

What did Vladimir Solovyov say?

In a clip of his monologue shared online, Solovyov was then heard addressing speculation that "Trump has a bruise on his hand," adding that the British queen also had a bruise and “then she died." "The whole world is saying that Trump has a bruise on his hand. The British queen also had a bruise and then she died. Everybody dies. Whether they have a bruise or not people are mortal,” he said.

"That's it, Trump is gone," Solovyov said. "They show a video of him playing golf, but it's two months old.” He provided no evidence about the age of the video that showed the US President healthy and happy.

Solovyov also addressed a past interview in which JD Vance said he is ready to take over if anything should happen to Trump. "He [Vance] must know something," Solovyov said.