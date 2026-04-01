Tiger Woods gives big update on Masters after DUI arrest amid girlfriend Vanessa's 'frustration'

He added “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.” Woods also continued “I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Woods, 50, said “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Veteran golfer Tiger Woods issued a statement following his car crash and DUI arrest in Florida. It provided an insight into his chances of taking part in the 2026 Masters, which is from April 9-12. Woods' statement also comes amid reports of girlfriend Vanessa Trump being frustrated at the turn of events.

Given that the 2026 Masters is days away, Woods' choice to announce a step back now likely means he won't be taking part. This comes after there was a lot of buzz about the pro possibly making a return.

Further, Woods' statement comes after a report that hydrocodone was found in Woods' pocket at the time of the crash. Notably, when he was arrested for DUI, the breathalyzer results came back clean leading to the belief that he might be using some drug. Woods' refusal to provide a urine sample only compounded the suspicions.

Vanessa Trump ‘frustrated’ after Tiger Woods accident This is not Woods' first DUI. He was arrested in 2017 as well, after being found asleep at the wheel of a car that had sustained damage in an accident. The recent Florida debacle, however, has left girlfriend Vanessa Trump less than happy as per reports.

Also Read | Vanessa Trump 'in love' with Tiger Woods but dealing with his 'really confining' pain: Report

Vanessa and Woods have been dating since last year and she was earlier married to Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, and they have a child – Kai Trump – together.

Vanessa, 48, reportedly is ‘not happy at all’ as per Daily Mail. “She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest. It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around,” an insider told the publication. They added “This is a concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he's got to get his s*** together, like right now.”

Speaking of Woods, the person said to Mail “He's very apologetic, from what I've heard. [He] wants to fix this. He's embarrassed, he's mortified at all this... and this is really humiliating for it to happen again. And Vanessa is embarrassed too. All her friends are like ‘girl, what the hell?’.” The insider had mentioned earlier that Woods was expected to go into treatment, which his statement has indicated at.

“They don't argue very much, and she didn't exactly say that they're fighting, but she's making her feelings abundantly clear. There's no mistaking that this is a big deal to her,” the insider had said.

Woods' crash took place shortly after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island. The golfer was trying to overtake a truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the back of it, causing his Land Rover to roll onto its driver's side. Meanwhile, Woods has entered a not guilty plea and demanded a jury trial in the DUI case.