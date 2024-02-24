Times Square stabbing: NYPD unleashes a massive manhunt for 16 suspects on loose after a teen migrant stabbed in back

On Friday, New York City police arrested five of the alleged attackers in the aftermath of a wild brawl in Times Square, some of whom were also migrant teens, and were searching for 16 more. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Police patrol in Times Square on February 06, 2024 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A 17-year-old migrant boy from Nicaragua was stabbed in the back by a group of masked assailants in Times Square on Thursday evening, sparking a massive manhunt for 16 suspects, according to NYPD.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘I saw someone running’

The teen was with his friends on his first visit to the iconic tourist destination when the attackers confronted them on West 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue around 5:30 p.m., shouting, “What’s up? What are you looking at?” according to several sources familiar with the investigation.

The gang then chased the boy, and one of them stabbed him in the lower back, leaving him bleeding profusely on the ground, police said.

ALSO READ| New York City Mayor Eric Adams imposes curfews on 20 migrant shelters following violent Times Square shooting

“I saw someone running… and there was blood coming from his back, coming from everywhere,” said Bell Mohamed, who works nearby and witnessed the attack.

The victim told police he tried to protect his head from the blows of his attackers, but he lost consciousness and could not remember anything else, sources said.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by EMS and was in stable condition, police said. A large knife stained with blood was found at the scene, cops said.

NYPD made some arrests

Michael Colome, 22, of Queens, was charged with gang assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Three boys aged 16 and one boy aged 14, who were not identified because they are minors, were also charged with gang assault and assault, cops said.

Another young suspect was taken into custody but later released, police said. Sources said at least two of the arrested teens were migrants from Venezuela.

ALSO READ| Nikki Haley vs Trump: Here's what to watch for in South Carolina's Republican primary

The incident was the latest in a series of violent clashes involving migrants in the area, which scared away many locals and visitors.

“It’s dangerous,” said Mohammed, another witness of the stabbing.

“Some people are just crazy.”

Jhon Willy, a journalism student from Michigan who came to the city with her parents, said they were aware of the violence and planned to avoid Times Square at night.