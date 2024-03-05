Titan sub victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s lavish home up for sale, here's how much is costs

Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s home is up for sale for $1.7 million months after he died in the Titan submersible tragedy. The deep-sea explorer, known as Mr. Titanic, bought the 2.74-acre property for $1.5 million back in January 2022. Titan sub victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s lavish home is up for sale (Photo by Jo�l SAGET / AFP)

The house is located at 1018 Route 292 on the private Whaley Lake in Dutchess County, New York. 515 feet of lakefront along with a beach adorns the four-bedroom, four-bath, custom-built house.

“He spent his life on the water, so I imagine he’d wanted to look out on it,” said co-listing agent Regan Andrews, of Houlihan Lawrence Brewster, in an interview with Realtor.com®. “He loved this house because it was on the water.”

He added, “He and his wife liked to do a lot of swimming, which the lake allowed him to do.”

According to Andrews, Nargeolet spent just two years in the house. He had relocated from Greenwich, CT. His best friend lived nearby.

What does the house look like?

Inside the stunning house, windows overlook the water. A fireplace in the double-story living/family room protects the residents during the winters. A huge kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops, and centre island with seating. There is also a massive pantry and laundry area.

Nargeolet is survived by his wife, Anne Sarraz-Bournet; two daughters, Chloé and Sidonie; a son, Julien; and a stepson, John Nathaniel Paschall. He was the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, and was known for having led 37 successful expeditions to the Titanic site. He also supervised the recovery of several items and artefacts from the site underwater.

Nargeolet died alongside four people when the Titan sub became victim to a catastrophic implosion during its journey to the Titanic wreckage. The others who died were Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, British businessman and aviator Hamish Harding, and the pilot and founder of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.