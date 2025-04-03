Tornado outbreak in Tennessee claims five lives as storms ravage the state

Dozens of tornadoes swept through the central US on Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of devastation as they tracked east overnight. Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee were among the hardest-hit states, with homes torn apart and vehicles scattered like toys. In Tennessee, the death toll has risen to five. In Carroll County, Tennessee, a person has died due to severe storms, increasing the state's storm-related death toll to five. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)

Tornado outbreak in Tennessee, 5 dead

A person has died in Carroll County, Tennessee, due to the severe storms that have been sweeping through the state, according to Kristin Coulter, communications director for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. While no additional details have been provided, this brings the total number of storm-related fatalities in the state to five, as reported by NBC News.

The others reported included one from McNairy County, one from Obion County and two from Fayette County. According to NBC News, the fourth fatality was confirmed in Fayette County after a trailer was overturned because of the ravaging tornado.

Ray Garcia, the county’s chief deputy of administration revealed to the media outlet that the incident resulted in the death of a 48-year-old father immediately at the site while a 16-year-old daughter later passed away at the hospital. The 46-year-old mother is in a critical condition while two other family members aged 20 years and 12 years are in a stable condition.

Total tornado death count rises to 6

As the tornado outbreak rips through several states of the US, the total death count rises to six with 5 deaths confirmed in Tennessee and one death confirmed in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The recent deaths were confirmed by authorities on Thursday morning. They warned that the toll could rise as the storm continues in the regions, as reported by CNN.