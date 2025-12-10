TPUSA spokesman shares unseen photo of Charlie Kirk from NYC book tour, Netizens call it ‘a ray of light’

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet has shared an unseen photo of Charlie Kirk from a book tour in New York City, making supporters emotional. The photo shows Kirk sitting on a chair with a wide smile on his face, with Kolvet and another man working around him. TPUSA spokesman shares unseen photo of Charlie Kirk from NYC book tour (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(AP)

“The College Scam book tour in NYC,” Kolvet captioned the photo on X, accompanied by a ‘sad’ emoji.

The tour was held in connection to the release of Charlie’s book – ‘The College Scam: How America's Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America's Youth’.

‘He looked so happy’

Netizens were moved by the memory, with one X user commenting, “Man, it must sting to go through these pictures. I'm sorry, but I'm glad you have them.” “He looked so happy,” wrote a user, while another said, “Look at all that joy”. One user wrote, “Hold close all the beautiful memories! “Those that be for you are greater than those that be against you” 2 Kings 6:16”.

“Thanks for sharing a ray of light n the pool of darkness here on sm,” wrote a user, while another said, “What a picture! Thank you for sharing.” “Thanks for posting moments like this,” said a user.

Kolvet has shared several posts honoring and defending Kirk after his tragic assassination by Tyler Robinson. He defended the decision by organizers of the Turning Point USA founder’s memorial service to display fireworks during Kirk’s memorial service, and accused Jimmy Kimmel of spreading an “evil” message through a monologue that initially got him suspended.

Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, previously also shared a photo of what appears to be a Starbucks cup on which a barista wrote a note honoring Kirk. “Someone got the Charlie order today, and the barista wrote this note in his honor,” Kolvet captioned the photo. The words “don’t lose your voice” were written on the cup.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).