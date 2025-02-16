Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Transgender man ‘tortured’ and killed at NY motel; five charged

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 16, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Authorities describe the case as one of the most depraved they've encountered, prompting outrage within the LGBTQ+ community over violence against transgenders.

A transgender man, Sam Nordquist, was brutally tortured for over a month before being murdered in upstate New York, according to state police. Five individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in what authorities are calling one of the most "depraved" cases they have ever encountered.

This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows Sam Nordquist. Nordquist, a 24-year-old missing transgender man, died after enduring prolonged physical and psychological abuse over a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field, in Canandaigua, N.Y., according to New York State Police. (New York State Police via AP)(AP)
This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows Sam Nordquist. Nordquist, a 24-year-old missing transgender man, died after enduring prolonged physical and psychological abuse over a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field, in Canandaigua, N.Y., according to New York State Police. (New York State Police via AP)(AP)

Transgender man brutally killed in NY motel

Nordquist, 24, originally from Minnesota, had moved to New York in September 2023. He last had contact with his family in early February, prompting them to report him missing on February 9, reports BBC.

Thursday, police discovered his body abandoned in a field in Benton, approximately 53 miles southeast of Rochester.

Also read: Ashley St. Clair urges Elon Musk to ‘recognise their child', calls for him to ‘finish their agreement’

Investigators revealed that Nordquist had suffered prolonged physical and psychological abuse at a motel in Canandaigua, about 20 miles from where his body was found. Authorities suspect he lived there with one of the accused and endured repeated acts of violence using various objects, including sticks, belts, dog toys, ropes, and even a table leg.

Investigators call case ‘beyond depraved’

New York State Police Major Kevin Sucher described the case as "by far the worst" homicide his office has handled, adding, "No human being should have to endure what Sam endured." Captain Kelly Swift confirmed that police have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Nordquist’s death has sparked anger and grief within the LGBTQ+ community. Rochester LGBTQ+ Together, a local advocacy group, condemned the violence, stating, "The epidemic of violence against transgender people is a direct consequence of ignorance and hatred in society."

Meanwhile, three Rochester city council members issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to transgender rights and safety, stressing that "you belong—fully, openly, and without fear."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On