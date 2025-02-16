Transgender man ‘tortured’ and killed at NY motel; five charged

A transgender man, Sam Nordquist, was brutally tortured for over a month before being murdered in upstate New York, according to state police. Five individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in what authorities are calling one of the most "depraved" cases they have ever encountered. This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows Sam Nordquist. Nordquist, a 24-year-old missing transgender man, died after enduring prolonged physical and psychological abuse over a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field, in Canandaigua, N.Y., according to New York State Police. (New York State Police via AP)(AP)

Transgender man brutally killed in NY motel

Nordquist, 24, originally from Minnesota, had moved to New York in September 2023. He last had contact with his family in early February, prompting them to report him missing on February 9, reports BBC.

Thursday, police discovered his body abandoned in a field in Benton, approximately 53 miles southeast of Rochester.

Investigators revealed that Nordquist had suffered prolonged physical and psychological abuse at a motel in Canandaigua, about 20 miles from where his body was found. Authorities suspect he lived there with one of the accused and endured repeated acts of violence using various objects, including sticks, belts, dog toys, ropes, and even a table leg.

Investigators call case ‘beyond depraved’

New York State Police Major Kevin Sucher described the case as "by far the worst" homicide his office has handled, adding, "No human being should have to endure what Sam endured." Captain Kelly Swift confirmed that police have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Nordquist’s death has sparked anger and grief within the LGBTQ+ community. Rochester LGBTQ+ Together, a local advocacy group, condemned the violence, stating, "The epidemic of violence against transgender people is a direct consequence of ignorance and hatred in society."

Meanwhile, three Rochester city council members issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to transgender rights and safety, stressing that "you belong—fully, openly, and without fear."