Trey Dean Wright murder: What we know about teens arrested after horrifying South Carolina love triangle slaying

A 16-year-old boy’s murder in South Carolina has led to the arrest of nine teenagers, and a tenth teen is now expected to surrender. Trey Dean Wright was found dead on June 24 with multiple gunshot wounds on First Neck Road in Florence County, which is about 45 miles west of Myrtle Beach, Fox News reported. Among the suspects is Wright’s girlfriend. (L-R) Corrine Belviso, Devan Raper, Gianna Helene Kistenmacher, Hunter Kendall and Sydney Kearns (Florence County Sheriff's Office)

Devan Scott Raper, 19, of Conway, is accused of shooting Wright dead over an argument about a girl. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested him the following day.

What we know about the suspects

Authorities said that Raper did not act alone, and eight more teens were soon arrested or their involvement in the plot to kill Wright. The suspects have been charged for setting up Wright and even recording a video of his death.

Wright’s 17-year-old girlfriend, Giann Kistenmacher, was arrested after his murder, and was charged with being an accessory before the fact for bringing Raper to meet Wright and instigate a confrontation, according to the sheriff’s office. Kistenmacher knew Raper was armed.

Among the others who were charged are 18-year-olds Corrine Belviso and Hunter Kendall, and 17-year-old Sydney Kearns. The four other suspects have not been publicly identified. A tenth suspect is expected to turn themselves in soon, News 13 reported.

Raper has been charged with homicide and possession of a weapon, the New York Post reported.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Michael Nunn said that the decision to charge the teenagers in the teens was not taken lightly. “The decision was made, again with investigators, in consultation with the solicitor’s office to charge each of them,” Nunn told News 13. “The hand of one being the hand of all is part of South Carolina law as well, so that’s the basis of the charge for each of those individuals.”