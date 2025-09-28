Tropical storm Imelda forms in the Atlantic: Warnings issued for Florida

Warnings have been issued for some areas of Florida and the Bahamas as Tropical Storm Imelda is forming in the Atlantic. Along with that, Hurricane Humberto, which is a Category 5 storm, is presently centered north of the Leeward Islands and can threaten Bermuda by the end of this week, as per weather.com. Tropical storm Imelda could form soon while Hurricane Humberto moves towards Bermuda. Warnings have been issued for Florida,(AP)

Imelda likely to form soon

The tropical depression Nine is predicted to develop into Tropical Storm Imelda by Sunday as it slowly makes its way toward the central Bahamas. The storm's effects are already being felt in the Bahamas and Cuba, with high winds and a lot of rain.

Florida has issued tropical storm watches from the Palm Beach/Martin County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line, which means the tropical storm conditions are expected in the next 48 hours. Warnings have been issued for the Central and northern Bahamas as well, including Nassau and Freeport.

According to weather.com, Imelda could become a hurricane by Monday or Tuesday. However, it is now expected to stall off the Southeast US coast for a day or two before turning east, possibly toward Bermuda. Models have pulled away from the earlier forecast of a direct landfall in the Carolinas.

Potential impacts from Imelda

Even if Imelda does not make landfall in the US, it could bring serious problems. The biggest risk is heavy rainfall and flooding, especially if the storm lingers near the Southeast coast. Moisture from Imelda may affect Georgia, the Carolinas, and the southern Mid-Atlantic states, causing flash, urban, and river flooding.

Onshore winds from the storm could also produce high surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding from Florida to New England. Strong wind gusts are possible along parts of the Southeast, even without a direct landfall.

Hurricane Humberto

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto has become the second Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic this season. It is currently centered about 300 miles north of the Leeward Islands and is moving northwest. The storm is not a threat to the Caribbean or the US mainland, but it could affect Bermuda by Tuesday or Wednesday. Humberto remains a powerful storm, with sustained winds of 145 mph after rapid intensification on Friday.

Authorities are watching both storms, and the public should follow official guidance as the situation develops.

FAQs

Q1: Where is Tropical Storm Imelda expected to hit?

A1: Imelda is moving through the Bahamas and is likely to stall off the Southeast US coast. Florida’s east coast and northern Bahamas are under watches and warnings, but a direct landfall in the Carolinas is currently unlikely.

Q2: How strong could Tropical Storm Imelda become?

A2: Imelda may strengthen into a tropical storm or low-end hurricane. Warm ocean waters could fuel growth, but wind shear, dry air, and slow movement may limit intensification.

Q3: Is Hurricane Humberto a threat to the US?

A3: No, Humberto is not expected to impact the US mainland. However, it could threaten Bermuda in the coming days while remaining a major Category 5 hurricane.