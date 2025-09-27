Hurricane Humberto path: Chilling map shows destruction route as watches issued for Florida amid worrying forecast

Hazardous tropical weather was brewing in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, with Humberto strengthening into a strong Category 5 hurricane and a system that forecasters called “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” making landfall in the Caribbean and threatening Florida and the Southeast United States. According to forecasts, Humberto may create potentially fatal surf and rip currents for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and the northern Leeward Islands during the weekend.(AP)

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a fresh warning for Hurricane Humberto, stating that its maximum sustained winds reached 145 mph on Saturday. The storm was situated approximately 365 miles to the northeast near the northern Leeward Islands, WCVB5.

Also Read: Colombia's President Petro fumes at US President over visa cancellation: ‘Your wife, Mr. Trump, or your daughters…’

Florida under watch

A tropical storm watch is in force for Florida's east coast, from Palm Beach/Martin County to Flagler/Volusia County.

Tropical storm conditions may develop along the Central Florida coast on Monday.

Heavy rain is anticipated in coastal Georgia, the Carolinas, and the southern Mid-Atlantic states early next week.

Hurricane Humberto tracker: Which areas will be affected?

According to forecasts, Humberto may create potentially fatal surf and rip currents for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and the northern Leeward Islands during the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Central Bahamas received a tropical storm warning linked to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, WCVB5 reported.

Tropical Storm Imelda is predicted to develop and bring heavy rains to the Bahamas and eastern Cuba, as per the National Hurricane Center.

South Carolina issues state of emergency

Henry McMaster, the Governor of South Carolina, issued a state of emergency during the storm on Friday night, stating that while there remained ambiguity, the state needed to be ready.

This status guarantees that people will be eligible for federal assistance and enables state emergency officials to start coordinating with the federal and local governments.

Workers in Charleston, South Carolina, were assembling sandbags, inspecting high-water vehicles, and setting up pumps earlier in the day to remove any floodwater from the city.

Charleston City Council hold emergency meeting

During an emergency Charleston City Council meeting, Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh stated, “Even though this has not formed yet, we are treating it as if we are expecting some kind of impact. That’s critical. We don’t want to downplay the scenario.”

On Friday, the Dominican Republic saw torrential rainfall due to the tropical disruption, prompting officials to issue a red warning in five provinces and shelter hundreds of people.

Rivers, streams, and ravines were flooded, causing landslides and fallen bridges to shut off dozens of towns.