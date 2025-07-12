Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

4 dead, 20 missing as migrant boat headed to Puerto Rico capsizes off Dominican Republic

AFP |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 12:35 PM IST

The capsized boat was carrying about 40 people and headed for Puerto Rico, a US territory.

Four migrants died and about 20 were missing after their boat capsized off the coast of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean, authorities said Friday.

The Caribbean nation's navy said it had rescued 10 Dominicans and seven Haitians. A child was among the survivors.(Representational)
The Caribbean nation's navy said it had rescued 10 Dominicans and seven Haitians. A child was among the survivors.(Representational)

Seventeen migrants were rescued from the boat, which was carrying about 40 people and headed for Puerto Rico, a US territory, according to the Dominican civil defense authority.

The Caribbean nation's navy said it had rescued 10 Dominicans and seven Haitians. A child was among the survivors.

So-called "yola" migrant boats, such as the one that ran into trouble, are constructed from wood or fiberglass and do not comply with safety regulations, according to authorities.

Migrants pay as much as $7,000 for a one-way trip to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with crisis-torn Haiti.

Illegal migration from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico has been a growing phenomenon in the last decade.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 4 dead, 20 missing as migrant boat headed to Puerto Rico capsizes off Dominican Republic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On