Trudy Appleby case: New update in 1996 disappearance case; Davenport man charged

Authorities have announced on Thursday, August 14, that 50-year-old Jamison Albert ‘Jamie’ Fisher has been indicted in the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby, who was just 11 years old when she vanished from her Moline home. 29 years after Trudy Appleby's appearance, authorities have arrested a man.(X/@detperspective)

A Henry County grand jury charged Fisher with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Prosecutors have alleged that Fisher strangled Trudy and concealed her body, which has never been recovered, reported Quad City Times.

Charges and legal proceedings

Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty confirmed the indictment was filed on Wednesday, August 13. While evidence backs kidnapping allegations, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the statute of limitations prevented those charges, reported 11Alive.

Fisher is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail on unrelated drug charges from July. An interstate detainer has been added for the murder charges, ensuring he remains jailed pending further court proceedings.

The report quoted Runty saying that although no homicide cases are rare, it is permissible according to the law. “We intend to utilize those aspects to continue to advocate for Trudy,” Runty told 11Alive.

Background on the case

Around 9.30 am on August 21, 1996, Trudy Appleby was last seen in her Moline home. The 11Alive report cited witnesses saying that she and a male in his 20s had gotten into a silver or gray four-door vehicle. Despite her father forbidding her from swimming on Campbell’s Island that day, police suspect she may have gone there.

The report added that police searched several leads, dug up houses, confiscated a boat, and even rented billboards to get information over the years. Fisher and David L. Whipple, who passed away in 2022, were both publicly designated as persons of interest in 2020. William "Ed" Smith, another noteworthy individual, passed away in 2014.

Community vigil continues

Trudy would be turning 40 on August 14. Her family honors her and raises awareness of her case by holding a candlelight vigil on August 21 each year. The Moline Police Department will host this year's vigil at 7 pm

According to Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, investigators will keep searching for Trudy's remains and following up on any fresh information. Gault, according to Quad City Times report, stated, "We want to be back in front of you at some point to offer you better answers."

FAQs

Q1: Who has been charged in the case?

Jamison Albert Fisher, 50, of Davenport, Iowa, has been indicted on murder and concealment charges.

Q2: What happened to Trudy Appleby?

Police allege Fisher strangled Trudy in 1996 and concealed her death. Her remains have never been found.

Q3: Why was he not charged with kidnapping?

The statute of limitations expired for kidnapping charges, though murder charges are not affected.

Q4: Where is Fisher now?

He is being held in Scott County Jail on unrelated drug charges and the new murder charges.