Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Trump administration threatens to cut funding for SNAP in 21 Blue states; Check full list

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 03:46 am IST

The Trump administration warned it may cut SNAP funding to 21 Democrat-led states, saying they failed to comply with new federal data rules.

On Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration threatened to cut benefits in 21 states ruled by the Democratic Party, claiming it has not complied with the federal government's new directive on providing data on recipients on food aid.

SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Illinois.(AP)
SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Illinois.(AP)

Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture, said on Monday during the cabinet meeting that the Department might stop sending federal funds for SNAP benefits to at least 21 states ruled by the Democratic Party. Among the states that could lose SNAP funding from the federal government are New York and Minnesota.

The new federal SNAP data rules enforced by the Trump administration require states to provide timely, detailed recipient and eligibility information to ensure accurate verification and prevent fraud. The Trump administration claims that while the 29 'Red states' have complied with the directive, 21 'Blue states' have not.

“We have sent Democrat States yet another request for data, and if they fail to comply, they will be provided with formal warning that USDA will pull their administrative funds,” a spokesperson of Brook Rollins confirmed to Politico.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
