Trump approval rating today: Poll hits record low amid ICE crackdown

US President Donald Trump's approval rating on immigration has fallen to its lowest point since his return to the White House, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. This comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis spark nationwide backlash. (REUTERS)

The nationwide poll, conducted between January 23 and January 25, found that 53% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration, while 39% approve. The approval went down from 41% in an earlier poll this month, USA Today reported.

The survey sampled 1,139 US adults and has a margin of error of roughly three percentage points.

Fatal Minneapolis shootings The drop in approval comes as federal immigration enforcement has intensified in cities across the United States, triggering protests and deadly confrontations. The poll captured responses from before and after Border Patrol agents fatally shot a second US citizen in Minneapolis on January 24, during clashes with protesters opposing ICE deployments.

The victim, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed during demonstrations in South Minneapolis. Trump administration officials alleged Pretti assaulted officers, a claim that has been questioned by videos recorded by bystanders.

Earlier this month, another US citizen, Renee Nicole Good, also 37, was fatally shot during an immigration raid in the same city on January 7, intensifying the scrutiny of federal enforcement tactics.

Also Read: Alex Pretti, Renee Good shootings could push govt into shutdown; Dems take a call on ICE funding Opinions on ICE actions About 58% of respondents said ICE agents have gone too far in their operations, while 12% said enforcement had not gone far enough.

Another 26% said ICE actions were “about right.”

Views varied sharply along political lines. Nearly nine in 10 Democrats said ICE operations had gone too far, compared with two in 10 Republicans and six in 10 independents, the poll found, as cited by USA Today.

Immigration once a strength for Trump Immigration had been a comparatively stronger issue for Trump earlier in his term. In February 2025, shortly after his January inauguration, 50% of Americans approved of his immigration policy, while 41% disapproved, according to earlier polling referenced by USA Today.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s approval rating falls to 38% amid Epstein row, lowest since POTUS' return to power Trump won the 2024 presidential election after pledging an expansion of deportations. Since then, masked immigration officers in tactical-style gear have become a frequent sight in several US cities,

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed a decline in Trump’s overall standing. His general job approval rating slipped to 38%, matching the lowest level of his current term, down from 41% in a poll conducted earlier in January.