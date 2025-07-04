Trump flaunts giant flags at White House while GOP pushes through ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

During his appearance at the Salute to America event in Iowa on Thursday, Donald Trump couldn’t help but gush over his newest additions to the White House lawn: two massive flagpoles, both standing at 88 feet tall. Donald Trump personally funded the $100,000 for the flagpole installations, highlighting them as fitting tributes to the nation's values during his Iowa rally. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

“Did anybody see the beautiful flag I put up in front of the White House?” Trump asked the cheering crowd. “Everyone’s liking it. Everyone’s liking it. I actually put two up. I put one in the front and one in the back. I didn’t want to go too crazy. I thought that would be enough.”

The POTUS revealed that he personally paid for the installations, which reportedly cost around $100,000. “You know, they’re big. They’re about as big as you can get. We’re proud of it,” he said, drawing applause. He had also posted about the flagpoles earlier on Truth Social, calling them “something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump administration expands militarised zones to 1/3 of southern US border, stirs controversy

Trump's flag enthusiasm stole some headlines

Just hours before his Iowa event, the House Republicans, by a narrow margin, passed a ‘big beautiful bill’ that would extend tax cuts instituted by Trump and cut down on spending in the social safety net. The vote ended up being 218 to 214.

The vote followed a tense week in Washington, with internal debate threatening to sink the bill. “For some, the cuts were too steep; for others, the cuts were not steep enough,” said White House correspondent Tyler Pager, per The New York Times. “Despite all of that, Trump ratcheted up the pressure — and the charm — to push it across the finish line.” Trump is expected to sign the bill into law tomorrow.

ALSO READ| ‘One at family event, some of them are...’: Mike Johnson's plea after Big Beautiful Bill fails House vote

Notably, at the Iowa rally, Trump lamented both the flags and the legislation as part of a broader celebration of American values, calling the upcoming America 250 festivities “an enormous, year-long” tribute to the country’s founding.

“It’s really also a celebration of our flag, our great American flag, and our glorious American freedom,” he said.