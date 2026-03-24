Trump once claimed he 'looks like' Elvis. Now he is confused about The King's hair color; 'wow, really?'

President Donald Trump had claimed back in 2018 that he "looks like" Elvis Presley. On Monday, as he visited Graceland, the late rock n' roll icon's estate in Memphis, Tennessee, his knowledge about Elvis was tested by his guide, who clarified to him that the late singer did not have natural black hair. US President Donald Trump tours the kitchen of Graceland, the estate of Elvis Presley. (AFP)

Trump, during his visit, was accompanied by Angie Marchese, vice president of Graceland's Archives and Exhibits at Graceland. When the discussion turned to the hair color of Elvis, Trump seemed visibly surprised when he was told that Elvis had naturally blonde hair which he dyed black.

"Elvis' natural hair color is blonde. Blonde hair, blue eyes," Marchese said. To which, Trump said, "Really?."

A visibly surprised president was then explained, "He dyed his hair black because he thought it brought his facial features out on film." Trump seemed even more surprised after the explanation, reacting saying "Wow!"

Here's the interaction that has now gone viral on social media.