Trump once claimed he 'looks like' Elvis. Now he is confused about The King's hair color; 'wow, really?'
Donald Trump was surprised at Elvis Presley’s Graceland visit, learning the icon was naturally blonde, not black-haired.
President Donald Trump had claimed back in 2018 that he "looks like" Elvis Presley. On Monday, as he visited Graceland, the late rock n' roll icon's estate in Memphis, Tennessee, his knowledge about Elvis was tested by his guide, who clarified to him that the late singer did not have natural black hair.
Trump, during his visit, was accompanied by Angie Marchese, vice president of Graceland's Archives and Exhibits at Graceland. When the discussion turned to the hair color of Elvis, Trump seemed visibly surprised when he was told that Elvis had naturally blonde hair which he dyed black.
"Elvis' natural hair color is blonde. Blonde hair, blue eyes," Marchese said. To which, Trump said, "Really?."
A visibly surprised president was then explained, "He dyed his hair black because he thought it brought his facial features out on film." Trump seemed even more surprised after the explanation, reacting saying "Wow!"
Here's the interaction that has now gone viral on social media.
Trump Has Always Been Confused About Elvis' Hair
This is not the first time Donald Trump has been confused about Elvis Presley's hair color. Back in 2018, when he claimed at a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of Elvis, that Trump was told he looked like Elvis "other than the blonde hair" when he was growing up.
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“I shouldn’t say this – you’ll say I’m very conceited, cause I’m not – but, other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Trump had said. “I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis. In fact, we just gave Elvis the Medal of Freedom Award at the White House.”
Trump, during his Memphis visit, held a roundtable on the Memphis Safe Task Force, highlighting efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. The trip is also seen as part of a broader political push to emphasize law-and-order issues ahead of upcoming elections, Reuters reported.
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It was right at the roundtable where Trump, visibly excited, said that he was going to visit Graceland next. He professed his love for Elvis, saying that he "loves" Elvis, and went on to discuss his favorite Elvis tracks with reporters.
'I love Elvis. I never met Elvis. Everyone said, 'Did you?'" Trump said. "I met Sinatra. I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. Sometimes I feel I should tell little fibs that I knew him."
As he entered Graceland, he told reporters that it was his first visit to the
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More