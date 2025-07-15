Trump planning to release new Epstein files? Lara Trump's big claim after Hakeem Jeffries demand

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and a close aide, claimed Monday that the POTUS could release more documents related to the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein probe, despite the US Department of Justice (DOJ) saying otherwise in a memo released earlier. Lara Trump (L) and Donald Trump.(Reuters)

Amid the backlash over the memo, especially from within the MAGA camp, Lara Trump was interviewed by far-right internet personality Benny Johnson. She said in the interview that the Trump administration will "probably" make more documents public on the Epstein probe. The president wants to "set things right" amid the backlash, she stated.

Lara Trump's comment, seemingly an allaying effort amid the backlash, contradicted the memo released by the DOJ under the Trump administration saying no further disclosures will take place. The memo stated that the alleged "black book" containing the list of Epstein's alleged clients does not exist and also refuted allegations that it was used to blackmail. Notably, the former Fox News anchor's claim came shortly after Democrat's leader in the House, Hakeem Jefferies, demanded more disclosure from the Trump administration.

“Look, I don’t know what truly exists there, but I know this is something that’s important to the President as well,” Lara Trump said.

“He does want transparency on all these fronts, everything we’re talking about. Because it’s frustrated him as well. He sat for four years like the rest of us did and saw lie after lie and our country just being sent down the wrong path...," she added.

However, she added that it is not the POTUS's "number one" focus right now, but said he "hears all the noise, and he hears all the consternation out there," and would want to "set things right."

“So I believe that there will probably be more coming on this, and I believe anything that they are able to release — that doesn’t damage any witnesses or anyone underage, or anything like that — I believe they’ll probably try to get out sooner rather than later,” she added.