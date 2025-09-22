Trump recalls giving ‘very interesting’ nickname to King Charles, ‘He was known for…’

During a speech at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, President Donald Trump shared a story about a nickname he once suggested for King Charles, according to Mirror report. Donald Trump joked about calling King Charles “Charles the Conqueror” at a Mount Vernon dinner and announced Ben Carson will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.(AFP)

Trump told the crowd he had been speaking about William the Conqueror, saying, “The name of the King at the time was William the Conqueror. I said, That’s the coolest name I’ve ever heard. William the Conqueror. And he built this massive castle, and he was known for winning wars. It’s very interesting.”

Trump then recalled his conversation with King Charles. “I asked King Charles, Why don’t we call you Charles the Conqueror? He said no. I don’t think so. But he’s a great guy, and he’s doing a great job, an unbelievable job.”

William the Conqueror ruled England in the 11th century.

The anecdote comes after Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom, where he met with members of the Royal Family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He called the ceremonies with King Charles III “one of the highest honors of my life.”

Grand welcome of Donald Trump

Trump was welcomed with a large guard of honor, carriage rides, an air show, and a state dinner at Windsor Castle.

According to the BBC, Trump plans to invite King Charles and Queen Camilla to the United States next year. No date has been set.

At the Virginia event, Trump also announced he will award Ben Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Congratulations, Ben. He didn’t know this,” Trump said. “He didn’t know it. I hope he’s happy.”

Carson, 74, a retired neurosurgeon, ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary before serving as Housing and Urban Development secretary during Trump’s first term. He later became Trump’s national faith chairman during the 2024 campaign.

Carson has long been known as a social conservative who opposes abortion rights and same sex marriage.