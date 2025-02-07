Trump reiterates proposal for US to take control of Gaza Strip, ‘Stability for the region…’

Donald Trump has reiterated his proposal for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip and rebuild it. In a Truth Social post shared on Thursday, the president laid out a plan detailing how his proposed takeover would unfold. The president expanded on the idea he first shared Tuesday, insisting that it would not require any military action. Donald Trump speaks during the annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the US Capitol, in Washington, US, on Thursday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Trump doubles down on his proposal to take over Gaza Strip

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump wrote, insisting that no US soldiers would be needed to gain control of the region. The president added that “the Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.”

Trump went on to say that they “would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.” “The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth,” he added before concluding with, “Stability for the region would reign!!!”

The president expanded on the proposal just a day after he urged the residents of the Gaza Strip to relocate. “The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” he said during an Oval Office meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per New York Post.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings — level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” Trump added, per the outlet.