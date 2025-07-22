'Trump told us to release...': US Justice Department seeks meeting with Epstein aide Ghislaine Maxwell

With focus back on investigation into convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein's case, United States Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has sought a meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday. Ghislaine Maxwell is a former associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

Blanche said that he “anticipates” a meeting with Maxwell, former associate of the late financier Epstein.

The deputy attorney general said that US President Donald Trump had asked the Department of Justice to “release all credible evidence”.

He further said that the DoJ would listen to whatever Maxwell has to say if Epstein's former associate has any information on “anyone who has committed crimes against victims”.

In a post on X, Blanche said, “For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know?” He added that he had contacted Maxwell's counsel after Bondi directed him to do so.

“No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits,” Blanche stated, adding that he intended to meet with Maxwell soon.

“I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department,” Blanche said in a statement posted to his official X handle.

He claimed that no department had till now asked Maxwell about her willingness to meet with the government.

While stating that the DoJ “does not shy away” from “uncomfortable truths” or any responsibility, Blanche said that the July 6 statement jointly made by the department and FBI still remained accurate.

“…In the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The DoJ has also filed a motion in the Manhattan federal court seeking for the grand jury transcripts of the Epstein case to be made public.

The Trump administration had earlier announced that it would not be releasing any more files related to the sex trafficking probe against Epstein, causing outrage among some of the President's supporter base.

The administration reversed its decision after the Wall Street Journal's report alleging that Trump had addressed a birthday letter to Epstein.

Critics have claimed that important details of Epstein's sex-trafficking offences are being withheld from the public, including names of those individuals who have committed crimes against children, Bloomberg reported.