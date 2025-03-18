Trump ‘very disappointed’ with Kennedy Center after first tour, vows to ‘fix it’

Donald Trump is “very disappointed” with the state of the Kennedy Center. On Monday, the president toured the performing arts theatre in Washington, DC, for the first time since appointing himself board chairman. After being upset with the building's structural aspects, he vowed to “fix it.” Donald Trump was left 'disappointed' by the state of Kennedy Center during his first visit since naming himself board chairman of the performing arts theatre in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Trump ‘disappointed’ with Kennedy Center, vows to ‘fix it’

“Kennedy Center is in tremendous disrepair, as is a lot of the rest of our country, most of it because of bad management. This is a shame, what I’ve watched and witnessed,” Trump told reporters following his visit. “So I’m very disappointed when I look around. The bottom line is - it has tremendous potential,” he added.

In 2019, the Kennedy Center underwent a major $250 million reconstruction project that expanded the 1971 building’s rooms. During his Monday visit, Trump took issue with some of its structural aspects, including the appearance of the columns and the “underground rooms” which cost a “fortune” “that nobody’s going to use,” according to New York Post.

The commander-in-chief stressed that the Kennedy Center is “a very big part of the fabric of Washington, DC,” and that he would “work with Congress” to “do what has to be done.” “We’re going to fix it up, but it’s really emblematic of our country,” he added.

“This represents a very important part of DC, and actually our country, and I think it’s important to make sure that our country is in good shape and is represented well,” Trump continued, adding, “When people look at this, I’ve been hearing for a long time that they come here, and they’re very disappointed when they come here. We want them to be excited.”