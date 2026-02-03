Trump-Epstein links: Did late financier visit Mar-a-Lago in 2012 despite ban? Here's the truth

An email in the newly released Department of Justice's Jeffrey Epstein files has sparked a row for purportedly contradicting a claim President Donald Trump maintains about his links with the disgraced late financier. A photo of Trump and Epstein at a UK bus stop. (AP)

Among more than 3 million pages of documents released by the DOJ on the Epstein probe, one email seemed to suggest that an invite was sent to Jeffrey Epstein to visit Mar-a-Lago in 2012. This seemed to contradict Trump's claim that hebanned Jeffrey Epstein from his Palm Beach, Florida estate-cum resort in the mid-2000s when the first federal investigation into Epstein started.

It is unclear who sent the email as the Department of Justice has blacked out the sender's address. It is unclear if the email was sent from Trump or if Epstein actually accepted it and visited Mar-a-Lago.

The email read: "What does JE (Jeffrey Epstein) think of going to Mar-a-Lago after xmas instead of his island?" Records show that the email was sent on September 28, 2012.

Here's the email: