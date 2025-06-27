Trump-Jeffrey Epstein dancing sculpture mysteriously appears on National Mall

The White House has strongly condemned a controversial sculpture that recently appeared on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The artwork, depicting President Donald Trump dancing alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has sparked outrage and drawn sharp criticism from officials. This golden television sculpture follows another anti-Trump installation that was unveiled on the National Mall just a week earlier. The National Mall witnessed another controversial sculpture where Trump is dancing with Jeffrey Epstein.(X)

White House erupts in anger over controversial sculpture

The sculpture of a golden television shows clips of the president dancing in different locations and is adorned with a bald eagle. In one of the clips displayed on the TV, Trump was seen dancing next to Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors in 2019. A plaque that rests at the base of the statue reads, “In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so-called art, no matter how ugly it is.’ — The Trump White House, June 2025," as reported by the Irish Star.

Since the controversial sculpture was placed directly in the view of Capitol Hill, the White House lashed out at the mysterious artist.White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Washington Post, “Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists,’ are dumber than I thought!”

She added, “I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Maybe they will put this on their next sculpture.”

Who is the artist behind these anti-Trump sculptures?

The artist behind these sculptures is yet to be identified. According to the organizer’s permit application filed with the National Park Service, the artwork aims “to demonstrate freedom of speech and artistic expression using political imagery,” as reported by The Post. Earlier this month, another provocative piece titled Dictator Approved appeared on the National Mall. It was an 8-foot-tall sculpture featuring a giant thumbs-up crushing the head of the Statue of Liberty.