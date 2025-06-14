Trump's military parade weather forecast: POTUS' big day likely to face severe thunderstorm amid fears of cancelation

Donald Trump’s military parade scheduled for Saturday (June 14) is likely to face threats from thunderstorms and rains, according to the latest weather reports. The parade is being held in honor of the 250th Army Day celebrations and happens to be on the same day as the President’s 79th birthday as well. Images of US President Donald Trump and former US President Abraham Lincoln on the Department of Agriculture (USDA) building ahead of the US Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, June 13, 2025. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Steve Warren, chief spokesman of the Army, told The Times, “Rain won’t stop us, the tanks don’t melt, but if there’s lightning then that puts the crowd at risk. It will depend on the president, too, when he’s available.” Officials were warned that the crowds will be dispersed and the parade, which reportedly costs $45 million, may be postponed or cancelled depending on the severity of the situation. As per schedule, the parade is supposed to take place from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM local time followed by a concert and fireworks show at 8 PM.

How likely are the chances of a thunderstorm?

Forecasts reveal that Saturday morning will start at temperatures around the 70s and gradually escalate to the 80s around mid-day. Given the higher dew point, crowds attending the festivities are advised to carry sufficient sources of hydration since it will feel hotter due to high humidity levels. The temperature will glide back to the 70s post-sunset around 8:35 PM.

Gusty winds blowing from the Gulf of Mexico can cause several thunderstorms and downpours in the region, the chances of which will be highest in the late afternoon and evening period. Most of the rainfall, if it happens, is predicted to cover the south of DC. Excessive downpours may cause flooding in the region and hamper the flow of the parade. Reports suggest that the combination of the north’s cool front and the south’s humid winds create the perfect backdrop for a thunderstorm and lightning-filled evening.

“It’s June in Washington DC. We get thunderstorms. You could delay it, you could look at it and say this is just passing through. Or say, hey, this is a storm which gets bigger for a while,” said Warren. The final decision on whether to call off or continue the parade if the weather takes an unfavorable turn will rest with General Randy George, the Army’s Chief of Staff.

Although there is no official confirmation of any changes to the schedule, attendees are advised to take substantial precautions in case the prevailing conditions take a turn for the worse.

