Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Tucson fire update: Part of Udall Park evacuated, Sabino Canyon Road closed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 07:51 am IST

A landfill fire has broken out near Udall Park, Tucson. Part of the park has been evacuated has a result. Sabino Canyon Road is also closed.

A fire has broken out near Udall Park, Tucson(UnSplash)
Tucson Fire Department wrote on X, “Tucson Fire is on the scene of a landfill fire near Udall Park. Due to the location we are treating it as a possible hazmat situation. There is heavy smoke in the area and part of the park has been evacuated. Sabino Canyon Road is closed from Kolb to Tanque Verde. Please avoid the area.”

