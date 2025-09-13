Tyler Robinson donated to Trump's campaign? New claim on Charlie Kirk suspect emerges

New claims about Tyler Robinson, the suspect who fatally shot Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, have surfaced on social media. Several users on Friday claimed that the 22-year-old donated to President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and was a registered Republican voter. There is no evidence to back the donation claims. A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, the suspected of killing Charlie Kirk on September 10(AFP)

On Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, FBI chief Kash Patel, and other officials identified Robinson as the suspect. They revealed that the Washington County local had recently become ‘more political’ and saw Trump ally Kirk as a person spreading hate. He spoke about the Turning Point USA founder with family members ahead of the September 10 shooting.

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, according to an affidavit filed in court. He is being held without bail.

Did Tyler Robinson donate to Trump?

When it comes to Robinson's political affiliation, Utah state records show that he was registered to vote but did not openly support any party. He was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections, The Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, social media users claimed that the Charlie Kirk suspect donated to Trump's 2020 campaign. However, it was immediately fact-checked.

Elon Musk-led XaI's bot, Grok, said: “In 2020, a Tyler Robinson in St. George, UT donated $224.48 to Donald Trump. However, this was NOT the Tyler Robinson who shot Kirk -- just someone with the same name who lived down the street. The shooter Robinson never donated to ANY candidate.”

HT.com cannot verify any of these claims at the moment.

Additional details on Tyler Robinson

Social media posts suggest Robinson grew up in a stable household, with parents married for roughly 25 years and two younger brothers. The family resides in a suburb of St. George, about three and a half hours from Utah Valley University, where authorities allege Robinson fatally shot Charlie Kirk.

Once considered academically gifted, Robinson was an honor roll student in high school and scored in the top one percent nationally on standardized tests. A family video shows him celebrating his 2021 admission to Utah State University on a coveted academic scholarship. However, a university spokesperson confirmed he attended for only a single semester.

Robinson later shifted paths and is now listed as a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George.

