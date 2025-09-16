Tyler Robinson's disturbing Discord chat confession revealed: ‘Thank you for good times’

Tyler Robinson, the Utah local accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, confessed about the shooting to his friends over Discord chat, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the chat and screenshots. The 22-year-old reportedly sent a message on the Discord group, about two hours before authorities announced he was in custody. Tyler Robinson is expected to be charged this week for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk.(AFP)

Robinson is expected to be charged this week for fatally shooting Kirk, a key Trump ally and the founder of Turning Point USA, on Wednesday. According to officials, he was arrested late on Thursday after a massive manhunt.

During a press conference on Friday, officials revealed that Robinson appeared to have been active on Discord. An affidavit stated that his roommate showed investigators messages on the platform, where he referenced a rifle ‘drop point’ and instructions about retrieving and hiding the weapon.

Discord later said that Robinson's account had been suspended. "We have removed the suspect's account for violating our off-platform behavior policy," it said.

Tyler Robinson's confession

The Washington Post reported that Tyler Robinson informed about his surrender to his friends. “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” he reportedly wrote in a Discord chat.

WaPo further added that the group included about 30 people. Members also reacted to Charlie Kirk's death before Robinson's involvement was reported.

"Charlie Kirk got shot," one message read.

"I just saw the video holy s---," another person added.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday that the suspect told another person in a text message before the shooting that he planned to kill Kirk.

In an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Patel also said investigators believe the suspect wrote a physical note saying he had the "opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk" and would do so.

The note was destroyed, Patel said. The FBI chief did not offer more details on who had received the text message or whether anyone had seen the written note before the attack.

(With inputs from Reuters)