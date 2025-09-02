Tyler shooting: Active shooter alert at UT Health Olympic Plaza; police give update

An active shooter alarm was activated at UT Health Olympic Plaza in Tyler on Tuesday. People were asked to evacuate immediately. According to KLTV, the Director of Communications with UT Health, Allison Pollan, confirmed that an alarm was activated. However, he did not get into the specifics of the incident. An active shooter alarm rang in UT Health in Tyler(Unsplash)

An investigation is ongoing into what triggered the alarm. “Law enforcement are responding to UT Health in Tyler’s Medical District and people are being evacuated after an active shooter alarm was activated,” a KLTV reporter tweeted along with photos from the scene.

Read More: University of Dayton shooting reports: Police investigate shots fired near institute, campus-wide alert sent out

The City of Tyler Police Department is yet to issue a statement with complete details. KLTV later reported that the alert started after an argument. The outlet further cited Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, to add that one of them had a gun

Police spokesperson confirms ‘contained incident’

“This seems like a contained incident,” Erbaugh said. He, however, did not confirm if shots were fired. Officers are looking for an alleged suspect and ‘think there was a hasty retreat by the suspect after the alarm sounded’.

Read More: What happened at Monterey County? Fair ends early due to large brawls, shooting reports dismissed

“Active Shooter alarm was triggered at UT Health, in Tyler, TX. I worked there back when it was ETMC and there shooting incidents even back then. One of my friends posted she's locked in her office and safe, still on lockdown. I hate this,” one former UT Health worker posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Active shooter situation ongoing at UT health in Tyler Texas it is believed there are two gun men on 2nd floor wearing scrubs waiting on more details,” another person added.