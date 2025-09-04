UMass Lowell makes massive decision after false active shooter alert; sends urgent warning

UPDATE: There is no active shooter situation, no evidence of shots fired at University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML), police said. The status of the suspect (seen in a circulating video) is unclear. UMass Lowell issued an alert for a suspect with a weapon (Google Maps)

Original story

University of Massachusetts Lowell has made a key decision after a shooter alert near Riverview Suites on Wednesday. FBI Boston said that it is on scene and is coordinating with law enforcement partners. A video from the scene, showing a man carrying a long rifle-like weapon, has surfaced. Massachusetts State Police said it is aware of the clip and responded to the area.

"We encourage the public to remain vigilant and avoid the area," FBI Boston said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We are aware of a video circulating of a person who appears to be armed walking in Lowell near the Riverview Suites on Middlesex Street," state police wrote in a social media post. "State and Local Police have responded to the area to further investigate. Anyone with relevant information should call 911."

UMass Lowell's latest announcement

UMass Lowell, meanwhile, sent out an alert. It said that the women's soccer game against Central Connecticut State University, originally scheduled for 6 PM local time on Wednesday, has been canceled.

“The River Hawks are schedule to play at home again on Sunday, Sept. 7 against Boston University at 6 p.m. Please check goriverhawks.com for further updates and schedule information,” the latest release read.

Rep Lori Trahan said she is actively monitoring the situation. "If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from @LowellPD and @UMassLowell," Trahan wrote in an X post.

In an alert, the Lowell PD said that they are looking for a 5-foot-5 Asian male, as per the Daily Mail. The suspect is believed to be wearing a white sweatshirt and black shorts and is carrying a long weapon. UMass Lowell is located in Lowell, Massachusetts, about 25 miles northwest of Boston.